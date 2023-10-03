Four people charged in Bee County election fraud scheme

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Bee County Attorney's Office announced four individuals were charged in a major election fraud case committed during the 2022 election cycle.

Carlos Salazar Jr., former Bee County Commissioner and Deputy Voter Registrar, was one of four individuals charged. He was charged with eight counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot. Edward Salaza was charged with six counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot. Linda Salazar was charged with two counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot. Edward Lucas Salazar was charged with one count of Illegal Voting.

"The core of the scheme centers around members of a local political candidate's family who provided false statements, asserting residence in an abandoned house situated on Beeville’s westside," said Beeville officials.

The individuals intended to change their precincts by falsely claiming they lived at the residence, putting themselves in a precinct to vote for a family member who was actively campaigning.

“This organized, fraudulent activity was a clear attempt to undermine the integrity of our election process,” said First Assistant Bee County Attorney Brian Watson. “We will not tolerate any attempt to defraud the voters of Bee County.”

The Bee County Attorney’s Office encourages any citizens with additional information regarding this case or other potential instances of election fraud to come forward.

