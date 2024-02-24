Former Calallen High School Student giving $1,000 scholarship to seniors

A local college student and Calallen High School graduate has started his own foundation to give money to high school seniors for college.

18-year-old Fabian Elizondo is in his first year as a nursing college student at Del Mar College. He was inspired by his aunt, who was a nurse as well, to join in the line of business of helping people.

Now he's doing just that by starting the F.E. Foundation, which will award an Calallen High School senior with an $1,000 scholarship.

He recently graduated from Calallen High School in May 2023. Before he even finished high school, he had the idea in mind to give back to his community.

"I believe that giving away could only help the student that's applying for it but keep them motivated throughout their high schooling," he said. "It would make me feel proud cause I know that I'm helping towards one of their goals in the future.

Fabian said that he's been working as a part time pharmacy technician and uses everything that he makes to fund his foundation.

He is doing most of this by himself with a little help from College and Career counselor Larissa Duke. Duke said that she's proud of what he's doing at such a young age.

"When Fabian came and approached me with that this summer or the beginning of this school year, I was very humble," she said. "To see him and thinking about how he's gonna put himself through college and not only that he's supporting somebody else is great."

The deadline for the scholarship is March 31.

To be eligible for the award, you'll have to be a Calallen High School senior and write a 250 word essay about what you want to study in college. The winner will be announced in May.

