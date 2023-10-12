Flour Bluff ISD announces resignation, retirement of Superintendent Soliz-Garcia

CORPUS CHRIST, TX — The Flour Bluff Independent School District just announced that Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia has formally submitted her resignation and retirement. Both have been accepted by the Flour Bluff school board.

A specially called school board meeting was held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon where the future of the Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent position was discussed.

Flour Bluff Athletic DirectorChris Steinbruck has been selected to serve as the interim superintendent. Soliz-Garcia will continue to serve as an advisor to the interim superintendent until her retirement at the end of January.

According to the district's website, Soliz-Garcia served Flour Bluff ISD from 1997-2004 and held several positions. She's also worked for other districts throughout our area, including Gregory-Portland, Alice, and Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Soliz-Garcia was hired in January 2021 as the district's superintendent but has served as an educator at various districts for 35 years.