Fire investigator said unattended candle caused Lanier Drive house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Information on how a house fire broke out on the 3100 block of Lanier Dr. on early Sunday morninghas been released.

Investigator Rondo Gonzalez with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said a candle that was left unattended in one of the bedrooms is what caused the fire. Gonzalez said that bedroom looks like a total loss and the smoke and heat carried through the hallway causing the rest of the house to suffer from smoke and heat damage.

Homeowners Felix and Linda Linon did have home insurance, but the family still lost personal items. Their son, who's in college, even lost his laptop that he needs to complete assignments for school.

Several neighbors showed up Monday throughout the day to show their support for the family. Some neighbors said they were planning on giving the family gift cards to help get back some items that were lost in the fire.

"When disaster strikes in the community, it's neighbors helping neighbors and leveraging the power of volunteerism and the generosity of donors," Executive Director with the American Red Cross Angie Garcia said.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department reached out to the American Red Cross, who went out Monday morning to assess the damage and determine what immediate help they can offer the family based off the damage.

"We help with some of their financial needs and meets. Some of those essential needs may be that they need a hotel or get into a rental situation. We offer limited financial assistance, but again it's just to begin the long road to recovery," Garcia said. "Then after that, we’ll do some case work after the initial response to make sure that we're supporting them on that road to recovery."

The family said that Linda Linon was in the house when the fire broke out. The family was able to safely evacuate the home.

The family lived at the house for over twenty five years, but the home held more than just financial value. It was given to the family by Linda's late brother who passed away from cancer.

The Linon's are staying with family while their son is staying with a friend until the family can get back on their feet.

