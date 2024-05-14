Feds: Two Corpus Christi teens bring five Mexican citizens into US illegally

CURPUS CHRISTI, TX — Two Corpus Christi teenagers are expected in federal court this week to face charges of bringing in and harboring aliens.

Federal agents arrested Abel Jesus Hernandez and Robert Lee Williams in Laredo on Thursday, May 9.

Border Patrol said Hernandez and Williams were in the driver and passenger seats of a vehicle agents pulled over.

A criminal complaint stated that Laredo North Border Patrol Agents conducted a registration check of the vehicle and noticed several people in the vehicle’s back seat while the vehicle was striking the asphalt every time it hit a bump.

According to the documents, the agents also noticed the vehicle swerving, accelerating, and decelerating suggesting the people inside were trying to figure out who was following them.

Agents pulled over the vehicle and found five people hiding in the back seat. The agents did an immigration inspection and learned all were citizens of Mexico with no right to enter, remain or reside in the United States. The agents arrested all five.

Agents noted in the court document, that a witness told them he paid $10,000 for help getting from Mexico to San Antonio.

