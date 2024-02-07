Drivers getting fed up with construction, traffic on JFK Causeway

JFK Causeway construction causing severe traffic backups

Traveling on and of off Padre Island is very difficult for drivers

Rickey Dailey from TxDOT says to expect single lane closures into the month of March

Construction on the JFK Causeway this past week has made traffic on and off of Padre Island worse than ever before. On Wednesday morning, traffic leaving the island was backed up for four traffic lights.

It is taking travelers more than double the amount of time to travel to and from the island at certain times of the day. Each side of the bridge has been reduced to one lane.

However, Rickey Dailey from TxDOT said that there is no need to worry about the severe traffic when traveling to the island for the Barefoot Mardi Gras golf cart parade this weekend.

“All lanes on the JFK Bridge are scheduled to reopen by the end of the day Thursday and remain open through the weekend. Single lane closures are then scheduled to resume next Tuesday, next week," Dailey said.

Padre Island and Port Aransas residents who use the causeway to travel to and from the island every day are very concerned about how drivers merge into one lane and when the construction will be complete. Some people are in support of the "zipper method."

"The way I understand the zipper method is that you use both lanes and as you get to the merge point, each car merges in, taking turns," K.L. Marcum, a Padre Island resident said.

TxDOT recommends for drivers to drive safely and in a friendly way and to pay attention to the posted signage on the bridge about lane closures and merging.

"Single lane closure are scheduled through the end of February and then in March there still may be some closures because the contractor will need to get equipment onto the top of the bridge," Dailey said.

The continuous construction on the causeway is impacting many people's daily routines.

"I do have to take my daughter to Flour Bluff in the mornings. That is a difficult thing to maneuver. We gotta leave a little earlier," K.L. Marcum said.

In addition, people have concerns for their safety as well.

"If you had a heart attack or something and had to get to a hospital, if you have a medical situation and have to get to the hospital, the only hospitals are across that bridge. And that's dangerous," Port Aransas resident Joseph Titlebaum said.

One way for traffic to flow a little quicker is the zipper method, where cars take turns merging into one lane.

"Frankly, I had a difficulty yesterday on that same bridge. A person didn’t want to let me in. And he was right behind the vehicle in front of him and he wouldn't follow the zipper method," Titlebaum said.

It is important to be aware of your surroundings and to be courteous of others on the road, especially in construction zones.

“If people would use the zipper method as you’re coming up to the bridge, if you would both utilize those lanes, nobody’s gonna break in front of you. We all just want to get to our place, out destination safely," Marcum said.

Single lane closures will resume on Tuesday Feb, 13.

