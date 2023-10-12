DPS investigating death west of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A part of County Road 26 is shut down as DPS troopers investigate a fatality.

Officers were called out to the area of County Road 26 and County Road 49A, near Old Brownsville Road and Saratoga Boulevard, just after 6:00 a.m.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with DPS and Media Relations, there's a deceased individual in the roadway, and they're trying to figure out what took place.

"At 6:04 a.m., the Nueces County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about an individual in the roadway on County Road 26 between O'Neill Road and Jurica Road near the landfill. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and found the individual in the roadway. He had signs of life. They attempted life-saving efforts on him, but that was unsuccessful. Now, we now we have an investigation ongoing," said Sgt. Harold Mallory.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are working together on this one, just trying to figure out what happened, officials say.

