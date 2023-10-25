Wild hogs in the road caused fatal accident west of Alice

Update: Wednesday - 9:30 a.m.

Two Alice women were killed in a Tuesday night vehicle following a major two-vehicle accident.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24th, at 7:45 P.M., a 2012 Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market 2507, approximately three miles west of Alice, driven by 20-year-old Criselda Ramirez and occupied by 30-year-old Crystal Botello, both from Alice.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Harold Mallory said Ramirez attempted to avoid a group of wild pigs standing in the southbound lane. Despite her attempts to avoid the animals, Ramirez struck the pigs and traveled into the northbound lane.

Ramirez crashed head-on with a 2017 Dodge Rebel Ram 1500 traveling northbound on FM 2507 driven by 24-year-old Libardo Carillo III and occupied by 23-year-old Darion Jane Almedia and a 3-year-old girl.

Mallory said Ramirez died on impact and Botello passed shortly after.

Carillo, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the Ram Rebel. He was transported to a Corpus Christi Hospital by Halo-Flight with serious injuries.

Almedia and the child sustained minor injuries and were transported to Christus Spohn in Alice.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Original story

A major accident on Farm-to-Market 2507, about three miles west of Alice has killed two people, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The accident occurred on Tuesday night and DPS was notified of the accident around 7:50 pm.

According to DPS Sgt. Harold Mallory, the accident occurred when a vehicle driving southbound traveled into the northbound lane, crashing into the second vehicle.

The deceased were traveling in the first vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was ejected, with three additional occupants also in the vehicle. No other injuries reported on the second vehicle occupants.

FM 2507 was shut down by Jim Wells County deputies as first responders were on scene.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released and the accident is under investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.