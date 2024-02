The U.S. Geological survey is asking folks in the Beeville area if they felt a little rumble under their feet after a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported just north of Skidmore.

USGS said that the earthquake happened just after 8 pm on Friday night about 3 miles northwest of the city in Bee County.

Its depth was 5 kilometers, or 3 miles.

Several other earthquake reports were also reported around the Falls City area in Karnes County.