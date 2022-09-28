Del Mar College dental hygiene program bringing smiles to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College’s dental hygiene program, located on their Windward Campus at 4101 Old Brownsville Road (78405), is helping people in the coastal bend smile a little brighter and keep their wallets a little fuller.

Del Mar students are preparing for the workforce as dental hygiene professionals while also providing teeth cleanings and a great smile to the community.

“Everything we do is free, from health history checks to dental cleanings, to sealants, to x-rays," said Tre Alvarez, who is the Clinic Coordinator.

The dental hygiene program accepts 24 students every fall semester. During the two-year program, they perform procedures under the supervision of faculty.

Student Amanda McCall said she was nervous at first, but once she got the flow of things, she instantly found her passion.

“It’s great to see our patients smile on their face after they leave with a fresh, clean smile," said McCall.

“I actually had a friend that graduated from here, and she motivated me to come to this program," said Hannah Engelmann.

Del Mar College's Dental Programs department has trained professionals who have staffed dentists’ offices and clinics all over the Coastal Bend.

Alvarez said the best thing about the program is having the students learn and grow and give back to the community.

“So it’s a win-win for both our community and our students," said Alvarez.

“So for me to educate them and be able to recommend products and change their oral habits is the best feeling," said McCall.

“But it is free, I think that it is perfect for the community because a lot of people cannot afford this, and sometimes people just put it on the back burner. But, it is definitely something you need to do for your health," said Engelmann.

Operational hours are Mondays and Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. As well as Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon with appointments required.

For full details about patient selection and to schedule an appointment, click here.

