Crew rolls into town to help with PINS beach cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several special vehicles rolled into town on Thursday with the hope of cleaning up Coastal Bend area beaches.

A group called "Calvary Overland" from the Dallas/Fort Worth area are in town for the weekend. They gathered at Mike Shaw Toyota before making their way to the Padre Island National Seashore.

The group is part of the outlanding community. Outlanding is the term used to describe people who take their vehicles and modify them for all terrains.

The group plans to pick up trash along their journey through PINS. They will be at the beach until Sunday.

