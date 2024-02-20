COVID, Flu and RSV: Texas ranks 'very high'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID, Flu and RSV among three respiratory illnesses spreading across the state.

Texas is one of seven states with a 'very high'level of respiratory illness activity, according to the CDC.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is seeing an increase in influenza-like illnesses compared to other years.

According to the Nueces County Surveillance of influenza-like illnesses: between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 of 2024 there was 1,741 cases of influenza-like illnesses reported, compared to 831 cases in 2023 and 265 cases in 2022.

"We are going to be looking at things like pneumonia, could be things related to strep throat, could be things related to other respiratory illnesses - that may appear to be looking like influenza, and they will have the symptoms similar to influenza - the cough the fever, the sore throat etc," Denzel Otokunrin, an epidemiologist with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District said.

The Public Health District is offering free vaccines for Flu and COVID.

