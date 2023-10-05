Corpus Christi Walgreens closing its doors permanently

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walgreens is closing one of its locations in Corpus Christi.

The store on Airline and McArdle announced they are closing its doors permanently on Oct. 9. Signs of the announcement have been put up throughout the store, letting customers know about the change.

A customer who spoke to KRIS 6 News was disappointed by the news, saying that it was a shame because it is a convenient location for many.

KRIS 6 News was unable to reach Walgreens corporate for an official statement as to why it is closing.