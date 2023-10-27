Corpus Christi guitarist makes it on the Jennifer Hudson Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi local guitarist’s dream comes true after going viral and making it to the big screen.

Paul Martinez was recently invited to go on the Jennifer Hudson Show after one of his video’s on TikTok went viral.

Martinez said he started making music videos for fun and he never expected to go viral.

"By the next day my brother calls me and he says you need to take a look at your TikTok it is going fast," Martinez said.

Martinez is a retired guitarist who has been playing since he was 10 years old. He said his dad taught him and they later on had a family Tejano band, but he stopped playing the guitar 10 years ago.

After some health complications, Martinez retired, and little would he know he would find his path with the music again.

"I had to keep my feet up for another six months, so during that time I grabbed my guitar and I just started playing every single day the guitar," Martinez said. "I just played and played and I actually got better then when I was playing before."

Martinez said he plans to continue playing his music and share more content with his followers on social media.

