Corpus Christi awarded $13M grant from Texas Transportation Commission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic is coming back to an abandoned railroad trestle that crosses Oso Bay. But it won't be trains that will be rolling across that structure. Instead, it will be bikes and foot traffic.

The $13 million grant will turn the old railroad trestle into an ADA accessible, shared-use path that will connect a hike and bike trail from Holly Road to Flour Bluff Drive. The project is one of 83 across the state to be selected as a part of the Transportation Alternative Grant Program.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the grant is a "testament to how city planning initiatives can build the relationships and momentum to advance desired projects."

Guajardo also said the investment builds on the Flour Bluff and Southside Area Development Plans.

Frequent biker and service manager of Bay Area Bicycles Mike Cartier said that he is ready for the path to be built.

"It's about time they're making that connection," Cartier said. "We have a lot of customers that are based in the Bluff and want to or currently do commute, so it's good that they'll have a protected area to connect over from the highway, so that'll be nice."

There is no timetable for completion as of this moment.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.