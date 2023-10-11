Commissioners provide updates for new Robstown animal care facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, the Nueces County Commissioners Court provided new updates on the new animal care facility in Robstown.

Precinct 3 Commissioner John Marez said the current animal care facility is outdated and it has already served it’s purpose.

The new facility is expected to be located at the to be at the old Robstown Show Barn at 909 E. Ave. J. but this may change.

"The current location is also in Robstown but it is off one of the farm market roads, and so it is not centralized as it’s new proposal is," Marez said.

The current budget for the animal care facility is $4.2 million. This is a reduction of the original price, which was over $5,000,000.

But at the meeting, commissioners discussed they will look into working with public works to see if the budget can be cut even more.

"Some of the members of the court kind of expressed the desire, we are trying to cut back every project, just to see what we can live with with, smaller means with a smaller budget impact but still be able to deliver to the community," Marez said.

Marez said they will work closely with public works to determine what can be modified on the design or if a smaller footprint can be done.

This will determine where the project stands, if they will just remodel the current facility or keep moving forward with the designs they have.

"It would have to really start from the ground up, so that is why it makes more sense to build at the location that is easier access to the community for the residents in Western Nueces County.

