Cole Park splash pad and playground set to debut on June 12

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good things come to those who wait. Luckily for those looking forward to experiencing the new splash pad and improved playground at Cole Park, the wait is nearly over.

The City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has set a tentative date of June 12 to open the renovated portion of the park for children and families.

The splash pad was designed from March to December of 2022 with features such as a fenced utility yard, artificial turf and ADA access. After being approved by the city in April of 2023, construction began in September.

The venture was originally expected to be completed before the end of 2023, but several delays have pushed its debut to this summer.

The playground was shut down in February of this year to add updates such as drainage, upgraded seating, and ADA access. The project has an estimated cost of $1.125 million.

After a few delays, the new additions to Cole Park are eagerly anticipated by the public. The upgrades to the park and the addition of a splash pad will provide more free activities for families to enjoy on a hot summer day.

For more information, call 361-826-PLAY or click here.