Cole Park playground on pause for a serious update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As of Monday, February 19th, the Cole Park playground will be shut down for improvements until a scheduled reopening on May 29th. Weather permitting, of course.

The $1.125 million project was approved by voters in the 2022 bond election and will see a number of upgrades to the popular downtown destination.

City of Corpus Christi

The current playground will be fully demolished and a new play-for-all multigenerational playground, with multiple enhancements, including upgraded seating, drainage, and ADA accessibility.

Cole Park will remain open for patrons to enjoy other park amenities such as the pier, plaza, skate park, amphitheater, and walking/bike trail.

Those who enjoy the Cole Park area are asked to be aware of cautionary signage and temporary barriers at the work site to maintain public safety.

For more information, call 361-826-PLAY or visit www.ccparkandrec.com [cctexas.com].

RELATED STORY:

New Cole Park Playground: Inclusive fun for everyone

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.