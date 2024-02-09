City of Mathis fires Police Chief Marshall Roush

MATHIS, Tx — KRIS 6 News has learned the Chief of Police in Mathis has been dismissed from his position, Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis stated.

Marshall Roush, who was initially placed on paid administrative leave in late January of 2024, is no longer employed as of 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

Roush, who was hired on as Police Chief in July of 2019, was placed on paid administrative leave after a formal complaint was filed by a civilian, prompting the city to conduct an investigation.

According to city officials, the complaint stated that Roush was allegedly involved in activity that wasn’t "conducive of meeting police standards and practices," which called his position of Chief of Police and within law enforcement into question.

In a statement released by Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis said Roush's removal was due to:

Chief Roush appears to have violated several administrative policies, his disregard and or failure to adhere to several directives given to him related to cooperating with an ongoing administrative internal investigation has led to his dismissal from city employment.



In the meantime, Lieutenant Guillermo Figueroa has assumed temporary acting command of MPD.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.