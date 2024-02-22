City crews expected to finish roadwork at intersection of South Staples and SPID Thursday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City crews are performing roadwork following emergency utility repairs at the intersection of South Staples and South Padre Island Drive.

Officials said the road construction work is causing lane closures from McArdle Road to SPID; however, it is expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

"Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," said city officials.

For more information on the city's latest roadwork projects, visit the Public Works webpage here.