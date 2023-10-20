Changes in this year election to help streamline the voting process

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When voters walk into their designated polling location to cast their ballot this election year, things will look a little different.

Kara Sands, the county clerk for Nueces County, said that this change is going to come with some benefits.

"It gives them a peace of mind, that yes this is who I voted for before they scan it,” Sanders said.

The county did this to follow the Texas Election Code that was added in 2021. Each voting location will have one kiosk.

Coastal Bend voter Jane Arrott said that this is a little concerning knowing that a machine is going to be in control of counting the votes.

"Well, it's a bit concerning, specifically, to my generation, because there have been so many complaints all across our nation about the voting process,” Arrott said.

On the other hand, Harry, a local voter said that he believes that there will be no difference.

"And basically, since calculators, if we put the same numbers in, we get the same numbers out. One-plus-one is what? It's two, that's it and it's not too big of a deal about changing too much," Harry said.

Officials said they hope the machine promises a streamlined voting experience, but how does it work?

First the voter will walk into the facility and give the election clerk their ID. In return, they are going to give an access code and blank ballot.

Next, go to voting booth and use that access code to log into the tablet. Once logged in, insert your blank ballot into the machine, then answer a series of questions, including the actual voting questions.

Once the questions on the ballot are completed, the blank ballot will be returned with the entries that you answered on the tablet. Officials said people should review the ballot before submitting it the last time in case there are changes that need to be made to the ballot.

Lastly, take the ballot to the next machine for submission once you have had the opportunity to review it.

Sands said that the county has spent about $3 million in taxpayers money for the equipment, but she wants people to know that it’s all for the integrity of the vote.

"We do everything we can to protect your vote, to protect the integrity of this election, and know we got you,” Sands said.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Nov. 3.

