CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Guadalupe Street.

Police said the suspect is believed to have been riding a bicycle when he fired gunshots at a home near Crosstown Expressway.

According to CCPD, no one was injured in the drive-by shooting. A suspect has not been arrested as of yet, however investigators continue to search the area.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.