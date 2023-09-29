CCPD confirms false alarm for active shooter at Robert Driscoll Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At about 1:48 p.m., the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) received a call of an active shooter spotted at Robert Driscoll Middle School, according to the CCPD Blotter.

Officers cleared the entire campus, which is located at 3501 Kenwood Dr. and confirmed there was no threat to the school. All students and faculty are safe. None were injured.

CCPD also confirmed the original call that reported the active shooter was hoax, and the source of the call is currently under investigation.