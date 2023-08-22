CCISD schools running a two hour delay on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A storm is brewing and schools within the Corpus Christi Independent School District are starting to take precautions.

According to a CCISD press release, all CCISD schools and bus schedules will be running on a two hour delay schedule. Elementary schools will start at 9:50 a.m., middle and high school will open at 10:50 a.m.

CCISD employees are also expected to report to their schools two hours later than their usual start times.

