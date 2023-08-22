Watch Now
CCISD schools running a two hour delay on Tuesday

Posted at 8:52 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 21:52:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A storm is brewing and schools within the Corpus Christi Independent School District are starting to take precautions.

According to a CCISD press release, all CCISD schools and bus schedules will be running on a two hour delay schedule. Elementary schools will start at 9:50 a.m., middle and high school will open at 10:50 a.m.

CCISD employees are also expected to report to their schools two hours later than their usual start times.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

