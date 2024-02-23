Banquete community continues to come together for victims of house fire

BANQUETE, Tx — A Banquete family is feeling the love of the community after they lost their home to a sudden house fire earlier this week.

On Monday morning, a Banquete family’s home burned down in a fire, leaving them with nothing. Now the community is coming together to help the family get back on their feet.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused a fire on Cindy Lane.

The family who lived in the home, the Villarreal's, included a single father along with his two sons, Mason and Judas, who are in second and third grade respectively. Mason is living with cerebral palsy.

They lost everything in the fire, including Mason's wheelchair.

School administrators also said people in and around Banquete are helping the family.

The school has scheduled a bake sale fundraiser for next Thursday. Staff at Banquete Elementary School is also collecting money and clothes during school hours for the Villarreal family.

The family is in need of essential necessities, clothes and shoes. The older brother is in need of clothing in size 14-16 and wears a size 5 in shoes. The younger brother wears a size 10-12 and a size 1 in shoes.

For anyone who is interested in donating, donations are being accepted through the front office at Banquete Elementary School.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.