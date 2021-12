CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was time for pictures with Santa over at Driscoll Children's Hospital as old Saint Nick visited in his very own winter wonderland snow globe as the kids sat in the front.

Parents say the benefit of this photo session was no lines and no hustle and bustle of the loud noises from the mall or bright lights.

All these photos were done by appointment. This is the sixth year the rehabilitation services at the children's hospital hosted the pictures with Santa.