21-year-old man confesses to shooting, stabbing 20-year-old Kingsville resident

KINGSVILLE, Tx — One man is behind bars in connection to an early morning homicide in Kingsville on Saturday.

Kingsville Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Vela Avenue around 12:54 a.m. on Feb 10, 2024, in Kingsville.

When police arrived on the scene they found 20-year-old Nicholas Guerrero deceased in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a stab wound to the chest.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Joshua Salge later called police from Robstown and admitted he shot Guerrero.

Salge was later arrested by Robstown police and taken to Kingsville where he allegedly punched a Kingsville Police officer after being questioned by investigators.

Salge is being held in the Kleberg County Jail on one count of Murder, one count of Assault on a Public Servant, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Kingsville PD says this is still an ongoing investigation and on other information on the murder has been released at this time.

