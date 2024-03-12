New application process for non-profits looking to become beneficiaries

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The city of Kingsville has a new application process for non-profits interested in becoming beneficiaries of two annual events that offer a chance to raise funds and support the community. Those events are Kingsville's Main Street Wine Walk and Ranch Hand Weekend.

Since 2018, both events have produced $314,000 in contributions to non-profits.

Brush Country CASA was the 2023 Ranch Hand Beneficiary and raised around $47,500 from the event.

The deadline to apply for non-profits is April 5th. Those interested can call the Kingsville Visitors Center at (361) 592-8516 or download the application online at kingsvilletexas.com.

Non-profits are allowed to apply for both events. The city's next Wine Walk will be on March 23.

