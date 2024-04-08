Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges in Nashville

Country singer Morgan Wallen was charged with three felony counts early Monday morning, in connection with an incident at Eric Church's new honky tonk bar in downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest report for the 30-year-old singer, some Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground just feet from where they were standing. Staff members of Chief's told those officers that Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair from the sixth story of the business, according to the arrest report.

Officers were able to view video which showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," his arrest report said. Witnesses told officers Wallen laughed afterward.

Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, the arrest report stated. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $15,250.

According to the Davidson County Criminal Court website, Wallen's next court date is May 3. He was already expected to be in Nashville on that date to perform.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, released a brief statement Monday morning, saying:

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen has since bonded out.

This story was originally published by Bethany Davison at Scripps News Nashville.

