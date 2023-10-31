Kim Kardashian's Skims now official underwear of NBA, WNBA

Kim Kardashian's Skims just scored a major deal — it's now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and the U.S. men's national basketball team.

The partnership comes just after Skims — a shapewear, loungewear and underwear brand — dropped its first collection for men on Oct. 26.

"I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture," said Kardashian, the company's co-founder and creative director, in a press release. "Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

Skims' new "Every Body is Wearing Skims" campaign featured three prominent male athlete endorsers: NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NFL's Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, and Brazilian soccer icon Neymar Jr.

Skims is known for its efforts to suit different shapes, sizes and skin tones.

"Skims has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release. "We look forward to bringing NBA fans and Skims users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership."

As part of the deal, Skims will receive extra media exposure across several league platforms, like signage during NBA and WNBA broadcasts, and on social media and digital channels.

Kardashian is also the co-founder of private equity firm SKKY Partners and founder of KKW Beauty, among several other business ventures.

