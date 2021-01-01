Hey y'all! I'm Kendle Bomersbach, one of the producers of Coastal Living. I'm from Victoria, Texas, and have a bachelor's degree from Texas State University. Go Bobcats!

Fun fact about me, I was a dancer for 20 years and was on a collegiate team called The Texas State Strutters. Dancing is kind of my thing but I also love crafting, traveling, decorating, and trying new things. I also love cats, so you may consider me a bit of a cat lady. In my free time, I love to explore all the things the Coastal Bend has to offer, especially the great tacos and margaritas around town to research for Coastal Living, of course.

I absolutely love my job! Working in a fast-paced, creative environment is my forte, and I hope to shine a light on the beautiful Coastal Bend and all the exciting things it has to offer.

My goal for Coastal Living is to focus on all the positive things happening around the Bend; whether it be people, organizations, events, or my personal favorite - food! Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas have such an amazing culture that's unlike any other in South Texas.

My hope is for Coastal Living to become a show that people not only love to watch every weekday, but to bring people in our community closer together.