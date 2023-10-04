Jim Jordan running for speaker of the House

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan could be the next speaker of the House.

Jordan, founder of the Freedom Caucus, said he is running for the leadership position.

"The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable," Jordan said on Wednesday in a letter to fellow Republicans.

It's unclear whether the Ohio Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump would have enough votes to claim the speakership. He would need at least 217 votes if every serving member takes part in the vote. That means a group of at least four Republicans could block Jordan from the speakership if all Democrats vote against him.

Jordan's potential ascent was made possible by Rep. Matt Gaetz. He introduced a motion for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to vacate his position as speaker of the House. The chamber voted on Tuesday to remove him from the job.

McCarthy said he would not run again for speaker of the House. It took him 15 rounds of voting in January to get the votes needed to become speaker.

No one else has officially thrown their hat in the ring to take on Jordan. Rep. Steve Scalise's name has been floated as a potential successor to McCarthy. He is currently the No. 2 House Republican. However, it's unclear whether he would want the demanding job, as he is battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Former President Donald Trump is another name that has been floated to take the position. A speaker of the House is not required to be an elected member of the legislative body. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the former president to take the job, saying he's the "leader of the Republican Party." Trump has previously said he doesn't want the speaker position. He is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president.

