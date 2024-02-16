Jennifer Lopez drops ‘This Is Me… Now’ album, movie and concert tour all at once

It has been five years since Jennifer Lopez has gone on a concert tour, but she’s about to change that — and that’s not all. This summer, the singer will embark on a three-month North American tour for her new album, “This Is Me… Now,” which dropped today, and you can also stream her new film by the same name.

First, her tour. Lopez will visit over 30 cities, starting on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and ending in Houston on Aug. 31.

Members of the JLo Fan Club can buy concert tickets early, starting at 9 a.m. local time on Feb. 20. There will be two other presales through Verizon and for Citi cardmembers. Additionally, presales for concert tickets will begin at 9 a.m. EST Feb. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.

MORE: This video of Jennifer Lopez’s daughter singing Alicia Keys is amazing

The album — her ninth in the studio — is a highly personal one about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck. After splitting up in 2004, they got back together in July of 2021 and were married in July 2022.

The album debuted on Feb. 16, alongside Lopez’s movie, which is also called “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.” Watch the trailer for the movie below:

“I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics — that we’re weak,” Lopez says in the trailer. “But I’m not weak. I learned the hard way that not all love stories have a happy ending.” The film will show Lopez overcoming personal and professional struggles while delving into her personal life. Starting today, you can watch it on Amazon Prime.

MORE: Stream Jennifer Lopez on Apple Music

The film complements the themes in the singer’s album of the same name. Here is the video for the album’s first single, “Can’t Get Enough.”

Lopez’s announcement of her “This Is Me… Now” concert tour ties it all together. And meanwhile, you could be forgiven for thinking that Lopez is just about everywhere right now. She recently played the embarrassed music producer opposite of Ben Affleck’s “Dunkings” music group in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial. And in January, Lopez announced that she had signed on as a producer for a Bob the Builder movie at Mattel.

Will you watch or tune in to Lopez’s new work?

Jennifer Lopez drops ‘This Is Me… Now’ album, movie and concert tour all at once originally appeared on Simplemost.com