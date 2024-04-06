Inside the Race: GOP fundraising in March, issues impacting campaigns

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico's Daily Campaign Newsletter Author Madison Fernandez joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed to discuss how the GOP's fundraising efforts look in comparison to the Democrats, how it's important for President Joe Biden to have a broad coalition of support for his campaign, the impact of abortion as an issue and former President Donald Trump's influence on GOP lawmakers.

