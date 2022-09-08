Medication assistance program sees an increase in clients due to inflation

For anyone struggling to pay for prescriptions, The Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center may be able to help.

The program has been around for about 17 years and covers 27 counties. They tell us there are an average of 10,000 clients in the program, but with inflation, there's been an increase in applicants.

"It has helped me because my deductible is too high," said Mandy Benavidez.

In the month of August, the medication assistance program has processed over 650 applicants. Mandy Benavides is a diabetic and said her main reason for qualifying was because she fell into what is called the donut hole. That is when someone's medicare part D coverage reaches a certain limit and medications are no longer covered.

"Well, it's over 300, $300 the good medications, and your deductibles for one was over 100 something dollars a month," said Benavidez.

Liza Cardenas works with the medication assistance program. She said you don't have to skip doses or choose between taking your medications and paying bills. She told us for those seeking help, they specialize in tracking down the best price for generic and brand-name medications.

"Diabetes is our most popular, respiratory we cover thyroid medicine even cancer medicines," Liza Cardenas, program assistant.

Who qualifies? Cardenas said the assistance is available for those who are uninsured, underinsured, prescribed medication that is not covered by their primary insurance or have high co-pays.

What is required to receive assistance is that you have a physician sign your application, state-issued ID, a social security card, and proof of income.

"Well, ask your doctor for one; they have a lot of information or you know, I would have never known about this had it not been for them," said Benavidez.

"Knowing that you are helping someone get their medications and a way to a better health," said Cardenas.

For assistance call: 1-866-524-1408

