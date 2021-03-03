Aransas Pass Shrimporee will not require masks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 73rd annual Aransas Pass Shrimporee will encourage people to wear masks, but will not police them.

Recently the city council voted to bring the event back after last year's was canceled due to the pandemic. Organizers were originally going to require masks to be worn.

Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate. Now, the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce (that runs the Shrimporee) is only able to encourage masks to be worn.

The chamber said safety protocols will still be in place, and the Shrimporee will feature a courtesy booth with hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks. Masks will be recommended but not required, and organizers will not police people attending the event.

The air-conditioned shuttle buses taking people from remote parking sites to the event will have the same policy. The chamber may also tape off every other seat so distance may be maintained while in the bus.

The 73rd annual Aransas Pass Shrimporee will take place from June 11 through June 13, 2021. The carnival will take place June 10, 2021.