These movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in July

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

The "Back to the Future" trilogy, released in 1985, 1989 and 1990, as well as the 1973 Bruce Lee classic "Enter the Dragon" is vanishing July 1. So is the 2009 Disney animated film "The Princess and the Frog" is leaving July 13.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in May, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

July 1



30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words (2021)

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)

The Best Man (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cappucino (2017)

Castle of Stars(2017)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Daffedar (2017)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The Feels (2018)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

For the Win (1 Season)

Flowering Heart (Season 1)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gemini (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gothika (2003)

Herrens Veje (2018)

Hormones (3 Seasons)

Inst@famous (2018)

Immortals (Season 1)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

K-911 (1999)

K9 P.I. (2002)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

Killers (2010)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)

Leprechaun (1993)

Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)

Lovey Dovey (1 Season)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Open Season (2006)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareethi Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Redemption (2013)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Room on the Broom (2012)

The Roomate (2011)

Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Secret (2007)

Shorts (2009)

Slobby’s World (1 Season)

Sotus the Series (1 Season)

Stone Age (2017)

Suicide (2016)

Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)

Theeram (2017)

ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Top Grier (2018)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (1 Season)

What a Winderful Family! (2017)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester (2018)

You Carry Me (2015)

July 2



The Code: 2014 (1 Season)

The Code: 2011(1 Season)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deep 92016)

Deep Water (2016)

Flowering Hearts (1 Season)

Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season)

Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons)

Titipo Titipo (2018)

The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)

Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)

Zombie Dumb (2018)

July 5



100 Days of Solitude (2018)

Speech & Debate (2017)

The Iron Lady (2011)

July 7



Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

July 8



The Invitation (2015)

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1)

July 9



Krishna Balram (2019)

July 12



Hyroi’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)

The Signal (2014)

July 13



Blood & Treasures (2016)

Fatal Destiny (2016)

My True Friend (2012)

July 13



The Princess and the Frog (2009)

This story was originally published by Phil Villarreal on Scripps station KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.

