Five shows to binge in June 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS



Premise: More than a decade after the reality-drama hybrid launched them to fame as teens, the cast of "The Hills" regroups to face thirty-something challenges.

Stars: Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brodie Jenner, Audrina Partridge, Ashley Wahler.

Service: MTV, Paramount+.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: While the "reality" portion of the show is barely there, the dynamic personalities make for navel-gazing drama and intrigue that is every bit as fascinating as it was in the first go-round. New Season 2 episodes drop Wednesdays on MTV. You can catch up on season one on Paramount+.

FRIENDS FROM COLLEGE



Premise: Former Harvard classmates reunite for an extended reunion, reigniting insecurities, old flames, and unanswered questions from their youth.

Stars: Cobie Smulders, Michael Keegan-Key, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage.

Service: Netflix.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Smulders and Keegan-Key tie the cast together with their considerable comedic talents. The surprises in the plot keep coming, and the writers have an ear for natural conversation.

ZIWE



Premise: YouTube sensation Ziwe brings her considerable talents to a prime-time variety show format, including interviews, skits, and mock commercials.

Stars: Ziwe Fumudoh.

Service: Showtime.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: A top-notch satirist, Ziwe captures the pulse of the social media age, exposing the narcissism of her generation while eagerly playing into its obsessions. Superfluous and zany -- but always smart -- Ziwe is an emerging voice of the times.

M.O.D.O.K.



Premise: Marvel's oddball, giant-headed egomaniacal villain gets a stop-motion series aimed at adults.

Stars: Patton Oswalt, Jon Hamm, Aimee Garcia, Bill Hader.

Service: Hulu.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Sly humor and bitter social satire mocks the pop culture world, as well as the comic and film universe. The superb voice cast is "Robot Chicken" level, keeping the feel loose and wild.

FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS



Premise: The urban comedy follows the efforts of two guys trying to scrape by in New York City,

Stars: Ben Perlman, Kevin Iso, Zuri Reed, Kristin Dodson.

Service: Showtime.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The slacker-themed comedy recaptures the feel of pot comedies of the "Half-Baked" and "How High" variety, while making intelligent observations about the difficulties of city life amid gentrification, changing racial dynamics and corporate exploitation.

