DoorDash now using AI to monitor chats between customers and drivers

DoorDash has unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool that now monitors messages between customers and delivery drivers in an effort to combat harmful language and make the platform safer.

The popular food delivery company announced this week that it's launched SafeChat+, a new feature within the DoorDash app that leverages the power of AI to detect and prevent verbal harassment or abuse. Depending on the situation, DoorDash says if the tool recognizes any inappropriate rhetoric, then there will be an option to either cancel the order if you're a delivery driver or report the incident if you're a customer.

The company said if the order is already completed, then SafeChat+ will automatically block any future messages in order to prevent the situation from escalating. All incidents identified by the new tool will also be investigated by the company's Trust & Safety team.

SEE MORE: The White House wants feedback on keeping AI private or open-source

According to a company press release, DoorDash claims that SafeChat+ has the power to review more than 1,400 messages a minute and can translate dozens of languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Mandarin. However, the company said the tool doesn't have access to any personal user information and will only be used to monitor for abusive language.

DoorDash claims 99.99% of deliveries on its platform are completed without any safety-related incidents, but said SafeChat+ will "make our platform even safer and provide a better experience for everyone."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com