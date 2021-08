CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic has made access to books even harder for many kids.

You can help remedy that by donating to the “If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

It’s a partnership between the Scripps Howard Foundation and KRIS 6 News.

It puts books in the hands of disadvantaged kids setting them up for future success.

Every dollar raised in the Coastal Bend helps kids here in the Coastal Bend.

So if you can, donate here.