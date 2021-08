Watch Coastal Living in September and you could win two $25 certificates from IHOP!

Just watch Coastal Living weekdays at 9 a.m. on KZTV and look for the word of the day. Then log on to www.CoastalLivingTV.com, follow the IHOP link to the entry page, and fill it in with your information and the word of the day.

Each weekday morning in September, ten Coastal Living viewers will win!

The official rules of the contest can be found here.