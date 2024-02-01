The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts free wellness classes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Corpus Christi is hosting free wellness classes during the months of February and March 2024.

NAMI officials said that their Hearts+Minds program is designed to educate and empower people to better manage their mental and physical health.

The classes will teach attendees how to advocate for their health, how physical and mental health go hand in hand, gut health and nutrition's effect on the brain, methods for managing medication side effects, substance abuse and quitting smoking.

Classes will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on certain Saturdays including Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and March 2.

They are held at the NAMI GCC Office at 3833 S. Staples St., Suite N-115 in Corpus Christi.

Attendees will get to take home a free self care bag.

For more information or to register, call 361-510-6939 or email info@namigcc.org.