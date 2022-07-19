Watch Now
Win free passes for Superhero Car Show and Comic Con!

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 19, 2022
Get ready for fun for the whole family!  The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will showcase legendary cars from your favorite Hollywood movies and TV, with special guest appearances from celebrities, professional wrestlers, and more! 

Superhero Car Show & Comic Con is happening in San Antonio, TX, at the Freeman Coliseum & Expo Halls, Thurs. August 4th from 2pm till 8pm, Fri. August 5th from 1pm till 8pm, Sat. August 6th from 10:30ma till 8pm, and Sun. August 7th from 10:30am till 5:30pm.

Watch Coastal Living on Monday, July 25th, through Friday, July 29th, for your chance to win 4 day wristbands!

