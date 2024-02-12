These are the 20 cheapest places to travel in 2024

Need a vacation but don’t have a lot to spend? You absolutely can get away this year without breaking the bank.

Kayak, a leading travel search engine, analyzed flight searches from July 2023 through December 2023 for trips during 2024. From there, they compiled the top 250 most-clicked destinations with the lowest average combined flight and hotel prices.

Travel + Leisure then picked the most affordable trips from that research. Wondering where you can jet off to on the cheap in 2024? Check out this countdown of the 10 most affordable destinations (from most to least expensive) that made the cut.

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philly cheesesteak anyone? For an average of $564 for flight and hotel, you can enjoy the iconic local sandwich along with plenty more the City of Brotherly Love has to offer. Check out multiple museums and sights including the “Rocky” steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

9. Dallas, Texas

Everything’s bigger in Texas, so it’s no wonder Dallas is home to the nation’s largest arts district. Check out live entertainment, chow down on barbecue and Tex-Mex and delight in the city’s many beautiful green spaces and trails. At an average of $553 for flight and hotel, you can have a Texas-sized good time on a budget.

8. Tampa, Florida

Florida is a classic vacation destination, and in Tampa, you’ll find everything the state is known for: beautiful beaches, plenty of sunshine and fun for the whole family. Visit Busch Gardens for up-close encounters with wildlife and thrilling rides. And don’t miss the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk. Average flight and hotel costs clock in at $534.

7. Orlando, Florida

You can travel to another popular Florida destination — Orlando — for an average flight and hotel price of $516. From Disney World to Universal Studios to SeaWorld, Orlando is a theme park lover’s dream. You can also explore the outdoors at freshwater springs and multiple state parks.

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

Head to this Carolina hotspot for an average of just $512 for flight and hotel. Enjoy authentic Southern eats including The Market at 7th Street, a modern food hall. Grab a beer and luxuriate on the large patio at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. The Nascar Hall of Fame and the Billy Graham Library offer glimpses into two of North Carolina’s passions.

5. Portland, Oregon

Take in the scenic splendor of the Pacific Northwest in Portland, including the International Rose Test Garden and nearby Mount Hood. The city’s hundreds of food trucks offer a variety of cuisines to satisfy every palate. At an average of $509 for flight and hotel, you can delight in everything the city has to offer without breaking the bank.

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Shop until you drop at the Mall of America, the country’s largest shopping mall, then take in a Twins game at Target Field or admire the art at both the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Outdoorsy types can get their fix at Minnehaha Falls and the Chain of Lakes. Enjoy this Midwestern wonderland for an average of $503 for flight and hotel.

3. Atlanta, Georgia

For an average of $495 for flight and hotel, the Big Peach offers food, culture and fun. Soul food and barbecue are standouts in this Southern city, which is also home to both the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park.

2. Chicago, Illinois

Visit the Windy City for an average of $493 for flight and hotel. Take in the views from the top of the Willis Tower (which locals still call Sears), the third tallest building in the country. Indulge in hearty eats like deep-dish pizza and Italian beef sandwiches. Need a laugh? Check out an improv or sketch show at the city’s legendary comedy venue, The Second City.

1. Denver, Colorado

The most affordable destination on the list, you can visit The Mile-High City for an average of $486 for flight and hotel. Skiing and hiking are just a few of the outdoor activities you can enjoy in this Colorado city set at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Restaurants and breweries abound, and an estimated 300 days of sunshine annually doesn’t hurt, either.

What do you think? Will any of these destinations make it onto your itinerary in 2024?

