No Christmas for family displaced by Harvey? KZTV's John Rupolo reports

No Christmas for family displaced by Harvey?

CORPUS CHRISTI

A family of five lost everything after Hurricane Harvey destroyed their Aransas Pass home.

They came back after evacuating to find all their possessions were gone, and have since been living in an Ingleside hotel paid for by FEMA.

This has been reality for the Vasquez family for the past three months, and their three young children are worried they won't have a Christmas because money is so tight. 

If you want to help you can email John Rupolo at jrupolo@kztv10.com or visit the family's GoFundMe page at this link.

