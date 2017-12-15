No Christmas for family displaced by Harvey? KZTV's John Rupolo reports

A head-on crash sends one person to the hospital in critical condition and leaves another person dead. The collision happened just after 3:45 a.m. along Farm Market 624, in the Bluntzer area, two miles west of Catherine Drive.
A head-on crash sends one person to the hospital in critical condition and leaves another person dead. The collision happened just after 3:45 a.m. along Farm Market 624, in the Bluntzer area, two miles west of Catherine Drive.
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of South Padre Island was reported by the United States Geological Survey.
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of South Padre Island was reported by the United States Geological Survey.
A family is desperately searching for their loved one after he was last seen in the Rockport area about a month ago.
A family is desperately searching for their loved one after he was last seen in the Rockport area about a month ago.
A family of five lost everything after Hurricane Harvey destroyed their Aransas Pass home. They came back after evacuating to find all their possessions were gone, and have since been living in an Ingleside hotel paid for by FEMA.
A family of five lost everything after Hurricane Harvey destroyed their Aransas Pass home. They came back after evacuating to find all their possessions were gone, and have since been living in an Ingleside hotel paid for by FEMA.